No mpox jabs for SA yet — but WHO and Africa CDC will help us to fight the outbreak
South Africa’s budget is R815m, of which R181m will be spent on the logistics of rolling out vaccines against mpox, but this money can’t be used to buy jabs
11 September 2024 - 04:38
South Africa is one of 14 countries that will be financially supported by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) (https://bhekisisa.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/MPOX-CONTINENTAL-PREPAREDNESS-AND-RESPONSE-PLAN-FOR-AFRICA_Final-Edit.pdf) from this month until February 2025 to draw up and roll out plans, including vaccination strategies, to fight mpox...
