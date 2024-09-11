Snares pose risk to leopard, caracal in Western Cape

Leopards and caracals are among the wild animals at risk from the scourge of hundreds of snares being set to catch a meal, in this case outside Stellenbosch.

Cape Leopard Trust spokesperson Jeannie Hayward said research by the trust showed the most common species targeted by snares were small antelope, such as the Cape Grysbok, porcupine and ground birds including guinea fowl.

A patrol in late August at Bottelary Hills, northwest of the university town, organised by the Bottelary Hills Conservancy, revealed snares were an ongoing problem.

“It is difficult to quantify how many species have been affected without reports of animals found in snares, but there has been at least one caracal found caught in a snare in the Bottelary Hills Conservancy area,” said Hayward.

“Since the launch of the Snare Free initiative and the Western Cape Snare Response Plan, at least one caracal has been successfully rescued and released the same day. Another caracal unfortunately had to be euthanised due to the extent of its injuries.”

Hayward said depending on the evidence, snaring incidents could involve a fine or jail time, as well as an additional fine related to the commercial value of the animal.