News

Snares pose risk to leopard, caracal in Western Cape

Since the launch of the Snare Free initiative and the Western Cape Snare Response Plan, at least one caracal has been successfully rescued and released the same day

11 September 2024 - 04:42 By Asiphe Mambula and Busisiwe Mthembu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Common species targeted by snares are small antelope, such as the Cape Grysbok, porcupine and ground birds including guinea fowl.
Common species targeted by snares are small antelope, such as the Cape Grysbok, porcupine and ground birds including guinea fowl.
Image: Cape Leopard Trust

Leopards and caracals are among the wild animals at risk from the scourge of hundreds of snares being set to catch a meal, in this case outside Stellenbosch.

Cape Leopard Trust spokesperson Jeannie Hayward said research by the trust showed the most common species targeted by snares were small antelope, such as the Cape Grysbok, porcupine and ground birds including guinea fowl.

A patrol in late August at Bottelary Hills, northwest of the university town, organised by the Bottelary Hills Conservancy, revealed snares were an ongoing problem.

“It is difficult to quantify how many species have been affected without reports of animals found in snares, but there has been at least one caracal found caught in a snare in the Bottelary Hills Conservancy area,” said Hayward.

“Since the launch of the Snare Free initiative and the Western Cape Snare Response Plan, at least one caracal has been successfully rescued and released the same day. Another caracal unfortunately had to be euthanised due to the extent of its injuries.” 

Hayward said depending on the evidence, snaring incidents could involve a fine or jail time, as well as an additional fine related to the commercial value of the animal.

Leopard which attacked two people at Hoedspruit Air Force Base captured

Leopard sightings are common in the area around the base.
News
1 month ago

The Snare Free initiative — a group of conservation, animal welfare and volunteer organisations — has painted a grim picture of the result of snares. In the space of a year, since 2023, 671 snares were found during patrols by members, 209 patrols were conducted on foot, 112 properties were scanned for snares and 1,332km were covered.   

“The illegal practice of setting snares to hunt animals is a serious and widespread problem in the Western Cape,” the organisation said previously.

“Snares are often set to catch game meat species like small antelope and porcupine, but are indiscriminate and take a huge toll on the entire ecosystem, also impacting predators like caracals and leopards.

“Preliminary research suggests that bushmeat is the main motivation for setting snares in the Western Cape, though the illegal trade in animal parts is also an important factor. The method is exceedingly wasteful as set snares are often not checked, resulting in captured animals dying and simply rotting away.”

Eastern Cape traditional healer Nosiphiwe Mfokazana said traditional healers had a “healthy relationship” with nature.

Though they relied on plants on animals for medicine, traditional healers were trained not to “deplete the environment”.

“For plant-based medicine, we only take the bark, sometimes we take the leaves. When we go for the roots, we take a few roots to allow the plant to grow.

“Unfortunately, an animal has to die when we need a particular part like the skins or horns. But animals are not used all the time. We educate young traditional healers about nature conservation. Even the Western doctors rely on plants to manufacture medicine,” she said. 

READ MORE:

Yay or nay for proposed ban on captive lion breeding in SA?

Public invited to make submissions on draft prohibition notice by November 21
Science
10 months ago

Talk to us in confidence: Captive lion industry asked to come forward

Captive lion owners have been invited to enter into private discussions with environment minister Barbara Creecy's task team, specifically to discuss ...
News
1 year ago

Cape Town’s caracals have metal pollutants in their blood, an environmental red flag

South Africa is urbanising rapidly. By 2050, eight in 10 people will live in urban areas, significantly increasing the demands on basic ...
Ideas
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Umhlanga attorney suspended from practice News
  2. 'They would have finished me': wounded officer cheats death only to be robbed ... News
  3. Umhlanga attorney hits back at Legal Practice Council over its application to ... News
  4. WATCH | Latest ‘blerie influencer’ is schooling SA on TikTok. Okay bye News
  5. 'Dr Matthew Lani': The risks of social media doctors News

Latest Videos

'Salads don't win scrums' - Ox Nché reflects on his Springboks journey and ...
[WATCH LIVE] Doorstop media briefing outlining the outcomes of the #ANCNWC ...