Former DA MMC Malusi Booi to appear in the dock with alleged 28s gang boss

Booi will appear alongside alleged 28s gang affiliated underworld boss Ralph Stanfield in an R850m tender corruption case in Cape Town on Friday

12 September 2024 - 04:46 By PHILANI NOMBEMBE

Former DA human settlements MMC Malusi Booi will appear alongside alleged 28s gang affiliated underworld boss Ralph Stanfield in an R850m tender corruption case in Cape Town on Friday. ..

