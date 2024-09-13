News

Five-year municipal wage deal offers stability but could hit service delivery

The concern is the fiscal health of municipalities, particularly those that are financially distressed or under-resourced

13 September 2024 - 04:44

There are important ramifications for the economy, workers, municipalities and service delivery from the five-year pay agreement for South African municipal employees that was struck between labour unions and the South African Local Government Association (Salga), says an expert...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. 'We will do our best,' says Maile as Gauteng municipalities fail to comply with ... Politics
  2. Residents pray for improvement as their suburbs deteriorate due to 'poor basic ... South Africa
  3. Magalies Water acts to prevent bankruptcy due to municipalities owing millions News
  4. Cape Town receives another clean audit — the only metro to achieve it Politics
  5. Joburg approves recovery and write-off of R75.2bn in wasteful, fruitless, ... Politics
  6. Auditor-general finds municipalities struggle to improve audit outcomes Politics
  7. NEWSMAKER | Judicious route to fixing municipal basics Business Times

Most read

  1. Former DA MMC Malusi Booi to appear in the dock with alleged 28s gang boss News
  2. Aviation doctor in hot water for issuing fraudulent medical certificates to ... News
  3. Demand for KZN north coast property boom spurred on by Club Med construction News
  4. How Tom London ‘kicked up dust and changed the national conversation’ News
  5. Retail workers need 21 months to earn what CEOs earn in a day News

Latest Videos

Gone Native
ARISE 360 CHATS WITH CHIDIMMA ADETSHINA