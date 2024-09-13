Jeewa to fix prisoners’ teeth as part of his punishment

While the prosecutor argued for direct imprisonment, the judge said he 'agonised' over the correctional supervision sentence

Durban dentist Anwar Mohamed Jeewa, convicted of culpable homicide for the death of a Canadian father, Milos Martinovic, who died at his unregistered detox centre after being given controversial Ibogaine treatment, is to put his dentistry skills to good use...