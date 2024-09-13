Life on Durban’s streets is tough, say street traders

A Durban business group says the municipality’s failure to drive tourism at popular attractions, such as its promenade and malls, and tolerance of inner-city decay has negatively affected informal traders.

Abantu Business Umbrella chair Nathi Mbatha said the city had degenerated badly over the years, and this had a knock-on effect on the broader society, including the informal sector.

He said that, despite meetings with the embattled eThekwini municipality to highlight the issue of informal traders at places such as The Workshop mall, the city had not kept its promise to improve the situation.

“It’s been four years now, and the traders are [still] working without valid permits. The previous mayor did not tackle the issue. To us, it felt as if he was OK with foreign nationals trading there,” said Mbatha.

“[Our problems are] a direct result of the growing foreign population. [Foreign traders] do as they please. We welcome recent bold steps the police have taken to [address] the current [situation],” said Mbatha.

The police and the provincial government recently embarked on an inner-city cleanup during which 120 people were arrested and various eThekwini buildings were raided. The authorities discovered drugs, counterfeit money, and buildings illegally occupied.

Mbatha said the dire situation had been worsened by the triple challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the July 2021 unrest, and the recent floods.

He said the approach taken by the provincial police commissioner to fight crime and clean up the city aligned with their strategy and consultations with the municipality.

“Our towns are not the same as [they were when] we grew up. Durban has now seen a large influx of undocumented foreigners [who] outnumber local traders.”

Mbatha said the organisation had been championing the interests of informal traders since 2008, including during the pandemic, when their livelihoods were threatened.

The Abantu organisation has about 9,000 members — ranging from informal traders to small-, micro- and medium-sized enterprises — across the province, with the lion’s share in Durban.

He said the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) was facing similar challenges, with illegal dumping a serious issue.

“Some of us who work with Prasa have taken it upon ourselves to roll up our sleeves and help with cleanups. We want Prasa to work, and we have volunteered to do our bit,” Mbatha said.

However, he said their good intentions would not yield beneficial outcomes if the municipality did not do its bit as well.