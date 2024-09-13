News

Majority of two-pot withdrawal applications come from men aged 40-49

Momentum Group receives nearly R1bn in two-pot withdrawal applications

13 September 2024 - 04:52

Slightly more males than females applied for withdrawals from the two-pot retirement system, with demographic analysis revealing that most applicants were aged between 40 and 49...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Former DA MMC Malusi Booi to appear in the dock with alleged 28s gang boss News
  2. Aviation doctor in hot water for issuing fraudulent medical certificates to ... News
  3. Demand for KZN north coast property boom spurred on by Club Med construction News
  4. How Tom London ‘kicked up dust and changed the national conversation’ News
  5. Retail workers need 21 months to earn what CEOs earn in a day News

Latest Videos

Gone Native
ARISE 360 CHATS WITH CHIDIMMA ADETSHINA