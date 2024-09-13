The Swedish experience and headache of tobacco harm-reduction
Swedes predominantly use snuff instead of cigarettes
13 September 2024 - 04:36
When news spread in the 1560s that Queen Catherine de' Medici of France was suffering chronic migraines, a man named Jean Nicot cured her. He recommended she take clay tobacco (snus/snuff) nasally. Legend has it that as the queen’s headaches began to ease it created a culture of using this plant for medicinal, spiritual and social purposes. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.