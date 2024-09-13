What can SA do to prepare for snake antivenom shortages?

Some researchers argue that South Africa should look into using “expired” doses of antivenom if the country once again struggles to make enough of the treatment — something which happened in 2023. In part 2 of a Spotlight special series on snake antivenom, Jesse Copelyn outlines the case for extending the shelf-life and goes over some exciting, but very early, research on a new form of antivenom.

The most widely used snake antivenom product in South Africa — called SAIMR polyvalent — may still be effective long after it has expired, according to a recent study. The drug is made by the South African Vaccine Producers (SAVP), a state-run company, which last year struggled to produce enough of the product to meet demand. The result was a nationwide shortage of the life-saving medicine, which plagued the country for several months.

The problem was compounded by the fact that antivenoms are difficult to stock. Carine Marks, director of the Tygerberg Poison Information Centre, says that the South African antivenoms “don’t have a long shelf-life, and they’re expensive”. As such, “hospital pharmacies don’t want to unnecessarily stock [too much] antivenom”, since they may end up throwing it away, she says.

However, in the new study, published in the British Medical Journal, researchers argue that health facilities in South Africa should consider holding on to expired stocks of SAIMR polyvalent antivenom. Alternatively, they suggested companies and regulators look into extending the drug’s three-year shelf-life.

The reason? SAIMR polyvalent antivenom, which was well past its sell-by date, remained effective at treating mice that had been exposed to puff adder venom. The researchers tested eight ampoules of the drug — each of which had expired sometime between 1991 and 2017 — yet they found no drop-off in efficacy among older batches.

The contents of the two oldest vials (which expired in 1991 and 1993 respectively) were cloudy, which means that proteins in the drug had likely clumped together, increasing the risk of side-effects when administered. However, the other six remained clear (the oldest of which expired in 1997) and several laboratory tests found that they had not significantly deteriorated.

Ultimately, since the research was done in a laboratory, not on real-life patients, there’s no certainty the results will hold in humans. Mzi Gcukumana, the spokesperson for the National Health Laboratory Service, a state entity that owns the SAVP, told Spotlight that once antivenom has “gone beyond its permitted shelf life, the [National Health Laboratory Service] cannot guarantee its quality or efficacy”.