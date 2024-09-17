Durban security officer jailed for the murder of panel beater’s 'crazed' employee granted leave to appeal
Sahil Ramthal was convicted and sentenced to eight years' imprisonment by the Verulam regional court in KwaZulu-Natal, for the killing of Senzo Dlamini in Phoenix in January 2019
17 September 2024 - 04:42
The Supreme Court of Appeal has given a Durban security officer who was jailed for the murder of a panel-beater's “crazed” employee the right to appeal his sentence because he could have acted in self-defence...
