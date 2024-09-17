News

EFF's Phala Phala case politically motivated, says Ramaphosa's counsel

There was nothing irrational in the National Assembly's decision not to hold an impeachment inquiry, argue the president's lawyers in the ConCourt

17 September 2024 - 21:48 By FRANNY RABKIN

The EFF's Phala Phala court case is “driven by its political agenda,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s counsel in court papers to the Constitutional Court...

