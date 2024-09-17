'It's false' — Ocean Basket slams labour department claims that staff are underpaid at Menlyn franchise
Employment and labour department raided Babel restaurant in Menlyn over 'unfair labour practices' but also said Ocean Basket was underpaying its workers
17 September 2024 - 19:12
Ocean Basket has slammed the employment and labour department for claims that its staff were owed more than R800,000 in unpaid wages, stating there was no evidence to back it up and instead, they were falsely lumped with the alleged unfair labour practices at the Babel restaurant in Menlyn, Pretoria. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.