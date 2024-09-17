Primary school principal loses defamation case against Chatsworth newspaper
High Court finds newspaper report on principal's arrest for sexual assault of a junior teacher fair and accurate
17 September 2024 - 04:38
A Durban primary school principal has lost his defamation case after suing a community newspaper for damages because it carried a report on his arrest after a fellow teacher accused him of sexual assault. ..
