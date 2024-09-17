University is home to database of 200 000 tsetse fly wings
Stellenbosch boffins decode wings with AI to predict if climate change will worsen tsetse flies in Africa
The research would have particular relevance to Africa, which has long been plagued by sleeping sickness disease borne by the tsetse fly
17 September 2024 - 04:50
A room full of insect wings stuck to pages but now being digitised is helping scientists understand how climate change affects insects and humans. ..
