What now for Tom London as he faces life-saving surgery?
Veteran broadcaster hangs in 'a dangerous place' as he waits to hear when he will have his crowdfunded operation
17 September 2024 - 21:47
Hovering in a dangerous place, kept alive by penicillin, resting and breathless, waiting for a life-saving phone call — veteran broadcaster Tom London is back at home, waiting to hear when he is going to have the operation that will “hopefully save my life”. ..
