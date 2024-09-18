Cape Winelands Airport to offer 'significant employment opportunities'
Initial indications are 35,000 jobs can be created during construction with an economic contribution of more than R24bn
18 September 2024 - 21:43
The planned R7bn expansion of a historic former air force base, now known as the Cape Winelands Airport, is expected to create thousands of job opportunities and has already reached important milestones...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.