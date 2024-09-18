'Our operations are not affected' says SAA after chief medical officer suspended
The national carrier says only three staffers have to undergo new medical examinations after the suspension of Dr Nonhlanhla Sishaba
18 September 2024 - 21:44
Despite the suspension of SAA’s chief medical officer Dr Nonhlanhla Sishaba for unlawfully issuing medical clearances to flight crew members for months after being stripped of her Designated Aviation Medical Examiner (Dame) status, it has been found that only three staffers at the national carrier are affected. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.