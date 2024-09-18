News

'Our operations are not affected' says SAA after chief medical officer suspended

The national carrier says only three staffers have to undergo new medical examinations after the suspension of Dr Nonhlanhla Sishaba

18 September 2024 - 21:44
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Despite the suspension of SAA’s chief medical officer Dr Nonhlanhla Sishaba for unlawfully issuing medical clearances to flight crew members for months after being stripped of her Designated Aviation Medical Examiner (Dame) status, it has been found that only three staffers at the national carrier are affected. ..

