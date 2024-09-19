Bribery and lazy staff at Gauteng Liquor Board, says liquor traders
The liquor industry lays bare the problems they face to get licences from the Gauteng Liquor Board
19 September 2024 - 21:46
Officials of the Gauteng Liquor Board (GLB) are allegedly asking for bribes from people needing services. Staff at their offices do not answer calls or respond to emails and sometimes do not show up for work, leaving the public with no-one to help them get the correct documentation to sell alcohol. ..
