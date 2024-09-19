Cape Town family pleads for chance to 'bare our hearts' to alleged killers on their loss
Nophumela Makeleni sold cow head meat in Kraaifontein to supplement a state grant and support her family
19 September 2024 - 21:45
The family of a 64-year-old breadwinner who believe she was shot dead last month by extortionists demanding protection fees in Cape Town is relieved police have arrested two suspects, but want to “share the depth of our loss” with them...
