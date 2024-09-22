Fraud case opened against Nketoana municipality speaker for ‘suspect travel claims’
Buyisiwe Makoba, however, says no discrepancies were raised on her claims
22 September 2024 - 20:39
A case of fraud has been opened against Nketoana local municipality speaker Buyisiwe Makoba, who was paid nearly R64,000 in subsistence and travel claims — despite producing scant evidence of having undertaken all of the trips. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.