Indian consulate claims diplomatic immunity in CCMA hearing over dismissed ‘spy’ in Durban
The incident has left Siphiwe Mchunu with unanswered questions as to why he and his family have become targets of scrutiny
22 September 2024 - 20:39
The Indian consulate general is claiming “diplomatic immunity” in a complaint before the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) lodged by a former employee who was summarily dismissed after working as a clerk for almost 18 years, apparently on allegations he was a spy...
