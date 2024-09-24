News

Boy, 7, secures millions after being shot in face by police during protest

The boy was not part of the protest but was shot in the face when police fired at protesters in 2018 in Ottoshoop, North West

24 September 2024 - 21:06

The Mahikeng high court has ordered the minister of police to pay more than R2.3m in damages to a seven-year-old boy shot in the face when officers fired at protesters in the North West...

