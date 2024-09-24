Cape Town Climate Week off to wild start with indigenous foods
The themes of the programme are energy justice, water justice, food justice, spatial justice, gender justice and global solidarity
24 September 2024 - 11:09
Cape Town Climate Week got off to a wild start on Monday with a breakfast of indigenous and foraged foods followed by an exhibition on energy justice organised by Project 90 by 2030, one of the partners in the weeklong events “to showcase solutions for climate and social injustices”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.