News

Primary school teacher declared sex offender over conduct towards 13-year old girl

Teacher fired despite denials of inappropriately touching child

24 September 2024 - 21:07
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A teacher at Westerkim Primary School in Upington has been fired for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl — causing her to be frequently absent and her performance to drop — and has also been declared undesirable to work with children. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Cancel culture and social media bullying rife in rural schools, master's ... News
  2. Eastern Cape teacher axed after attempting to seduce boy, 13 South Africa
  3. Primary school principal loses defamation case against Chatsworth newspaper News
  4. Alleged sexual violation orders by a teacher were fabricated, ELRC finds News
  5. Creative arts teacher who raped girl, 13, gets five live terms South Africa
  6. Names of 53 sex pest teachers included in child protection register in past 18 ... News

Most read

  1. Fraud case opened against Nketoana municipality speaker for ‘suspect travel ... News
  2. 'Coloured people don't embrace Khoi ancestry': Protest at Union Buildings nears ... News
  3. Meet three South Africans chosen to participate in the prestigious Obama ... News
  4. How do I know burnt remains in morgue belong to my son killed over a cellphone? ... News
  5. 17 bodies from the Usindiso fire still not collected News

Latest Videos

Roads jammed as people flee Israeli bombardment in Lebanon | REUTERS
National Heritage Day Celebration