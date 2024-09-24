News

Relief in sight as construction of delayed Gauteng schools nearly complete

Simunye Secondary School is set to be unveiled in January 2025, while Nancefield is earmarked for September

24 September 2024 - 21:07

In four months’ time, pupils and staff at a R120m “smart” school in Bekkersdal may finally get to move into their brand new building as the much-delayed project looks set to be completed in time for the new school year...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Landlord, 72, to appear in North West court after tenant’s murder South Africa
  2. From food to ancestral guidance: How newsmakers honour Heritage Day South Africa
  3. N3 reopened and flowing after weekend snow storm South Africa
  4. Wheelchair-bound Michael Lomas successfully extradited back to SA South Africa
  5. Public works to go after officials who left state-owned homes in ‘dreadful ... Politics

Most read

  1. Fraud case opened against Nketoana municipality speaker for ‘suspect travel ... News
  2. 'Coloured people don't embrace Khoi ancestry': Protest at Union Buildings nears ... News
  3. Meet three South Africans chosen to participate in the prestigious Obama ... News
  4. How do I know burnt remains in morgue belong to my son killed over a cellphone? ... News
  5. 17 bodies from the Usindiso fire still not collected News

Latest Videos

Roads jammed as people flee Israeli bombardment in Lebanon | REUTERS
National Heritage Day Celebration