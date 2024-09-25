IEC seeks punitive costs order against MK party in vote rigging case
The MK party’s case ‘patently abusive and vexatious’, said IEC in written argument
25 September 2024 - 21:34
The MK party was “fully aware” from the start that it had no evidence of vote rigging, yet it persisted in making “scandalous and prejudicial allegations” against the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and litigating to set aside the election, said the IEC in court papers on Wednesday. ..
