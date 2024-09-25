News

Meet ‘hero who saved the day’ after deadly blaze at Midrand complex

Tebogo Seloane risked everything to help safely evacuate neighbours after a fire broke out at the two-storey complex

25 September 2024 - 21:34

While it was Joburg EMS's firefighters who eventually extinguished a deadly blaze that engulfed a Midrand complex on Tuesday night, the real hero was a resident who raised the alarm and barred those who wanted to go back for their possessions...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Residential complex goes up in flames in Midrand South Africa
  2. Woman found dead in fire-ravaged Midrand apartment complex South Africa
  3. Man convicted of murder after setting girlfriend on fire on Women’s Day South Africa

Most read

  1. Relief in sight as construction of delayed Gauteng schools nearly complete News
  2. Boy secures millions after being shot in face by police during protest News
  3. Primary school teacher declared sex offender over conduct towards 13-year old ... News
  4. 'Coloured people don't embrace Khoi ancestry': Protest at Union Buildings nears ... News
  5. Cape Winelands Airport to offer 'significant employment opportunities' News

Latest Videos

Seconds Out Promoter Akira Solomon talks about first professional boxing ...
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Bongani Ndulula on why he has fallen out of love with the ...