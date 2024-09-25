Samwu off the hook for death, violence and dirty 'wildcat' strike
A Durban labour court judge agreed with Samwu that the city's case amounted to a number of unsubstantiated conclusions and failed to identity troublemakers
25 September 2024 - 21:34
The difficulty in identifying individuals in unruly mobs who take part in violent strikes has been highlighted in a recent court ruling, dismissing an application by the eThekwini Municipality to hold participants in February’s wildcat strike and union officials to be in contempt of court...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.