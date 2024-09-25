News

Samwu off the hook for death, violence and dirty 'wildcat' strike

A Durban labour court judge agreed with Samwu that the city's case amounted to a number of unsubstantiated conclusions and failed to identity troublemakers

25 September 2024 - 21:34 By TANIA BROUGHTON

The difficulty in identifying individuals in unruly mobs who take part in violent strikes has been highlighted in a recent court ruling, dismissing an application by the eThekwini Municipality to hold participants in February’s wildcat strike and union officials to be in contempt of court...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Relief in sight as construction of delayed Gauteng schools nearly complete News
  2. Boy secures millions after being shot in face by police during protest News
  3. Primary school teacher declared sex offender over conduct towards 13-year old ... News
  4. 'Coloured people don't embrace Khoi ancestry': Protest at Union Buildings nears ... News
  5. Cape Winelands Airport to offer 'significant employment opportunities' News

Latest Videos

Seconds Out Promoter Akira Solomon talks about first professional boxing ...
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Bongani Ndulula on why he has fallen out of love with the ...