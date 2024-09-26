Loud cheers, ululations reverberate as Tshwane workers celebrate Brink’s collapse

Loud cheers and ululation engulfed the City of Tshwane municipal offices on Thursday as employees celebrated the ousting of the DA’s Cilliers Brink as mayor.

Councillors from the ANC, EFF, ActionSA, Patriotic Alliance and the ATM were met with applause as they stepped out of the council sitting moments after voting to remove Brink.

Though it is unclear who is likely to take over as mayor, the workers seemed happy to see Brink’s departure.

At least 120 councillors voted for the removal of Brink on Thursday, with 87 voting against the motion.

Brink spent just 18 months as the mayor of Tshwane, which has, like Johannesburg, been a revolving door.

ANC Gauteng provincial secretary TK Nciza described the removal of Brink as historic, saying this was a long time coming.

“You can hear people of Tshwane ululating outside. This is for the workers, this is for the people in the townships, this is for the general people of Tshwane,” said Nciza.

Nciza believes the eight-year reign of DA leadership in Tshwane has come to an end as his party goes to the negotiation table with its partners to chart a way forward for the capital city.

“It’s been eight years since they've been run by the DA. So as we speak today, they really are being given a lifeline. Brink is out, who has been behaving like a racist who didn’t care about our people. So today is historic,” he said.

“We really believe the new leadership of Tshwane will change the outlook of Tshwane.”