Loud cheers, ululations reverberate as Tshwane workers celebrate Brink’s collapse
Herman Mashaba believes the current Tshwane deputy mayor Nasiphi Moya should take over as mayor
Loud cheers and ululation engulfed the City of Tshwane municipal offices on Thursday as employees celebrated the ousting of the DA’s Cilliers Brink as mayor.
Councillors from the ANC, EFF, ActionSA, Patriotic Alliance and the ATM were met with applause as they stepped out of the council sitting moments after voting to remove Brink.
Though it is unclear who is likely to take over as mayor, the workers seemed happy to see Brink’s departure.
At least 120 councillors voted for the removal of Brink on Thursday, with 87 voting against the motion.
Brink spent just 18 months as the mayor of Tshwane, which has, like Johannesburg, been a revolving door.
ANC Gauteng provincial secretary TK Nciza described the removal of Brink as historic, saying this was a long time coming.
“You can hear people of Tshwane ululating outside. This is for the workers, this is for the people in the townships, this is for the general people of Tshwane,” said Nciza.
Nciza believes the eight-year reign of DA leadership in Tshwane has come to an end as his party goes to the negotiation table with its partners to chart a way forward for the capital city.
“It’s been eight years since they've been run by the DA. So as we speak today, they really are being given a lifeline. Brink is out, who has been behaving like a racist who didn’t care about our people. So today is historic,” he said.
“We really believe the new leadership of Tshwane will change the outlook of Tshwane.”
Nciza said the people of Tshwane, especially the workers, have been at odds with Brink, who has failed to create a conducive working environment for them, adding that the loud cheers were effectively a proverbial sigh of relief from them.
“We want to thank our leadership for working with us, we want to thank the people of Tshwane, the regional leadership of Tshwane. The workers of Tshwane have been consistent about their cries, about how they are treated in this municipality, how things have been happening for the longest of time,” he said.
The removal of Brink was all but secured after ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba last week announced that his party’s senate had decided to cut all ties with the DA.
He described instances where the DA had stabbed his party in the back, referring to how the DA refused to support an ActionSA speaker in Tshwane when Brink was elected, and the party’s refusal to support his party’s Gauteng leader Funzi Ngobeni in Johannesburg.
Mashaba on Thursday said the relationship between his party and the DA was toxic and marred by insults.
He said his party had to get out of its relationship with the DA as a matter of urgency.
“And that’s what we’ve done. Very sad, but at the same time it gives us an opportunity to try something new,” he said.
“We’ve had discussions with the ANC three to four weeks ago to give them our commitment regardless of whether they are going to go in with us or not, that we are cutting ties with the DA. We wanted to make sure that we have the mandate of our structures and supporters which they subsequently gave us.”
Mashaba believes the current Tshwane deputy mayor, Nasiphi Moya, should take over as the mayor.
He gave her glowing attributes, saying she understands the inner workings of the city and that he would put her name forward as part of the negotiations that will take place in the next 14 days.
“It’s important to agree on who is going to be the mayor and ActionSA is happy to have Dr Nasiphi Moya as the executive mayor because if you look at all the councillors in the City of Tshwane, who knows this city better than Dr Moya,” said Mashaba.