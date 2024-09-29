Powerhouse PhD graduate shines through personal setbacks
While doing her doctorate she invented a renewable and novel solar energy device
29 September 2024 - 20:08
The murder of her cousin, her brother dying in his sleep and her child’s year-long hospital stay for an injury which left him partially blind, were no deterrents for a KwaZulu-Natal mother to achieve her doctorate in chemistry...
