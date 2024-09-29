Rescues on Table Mountain going up, hikers urged not to rely only on apps
Hiking in groups is best for safety and experts advise hikers to have rescue numbers to hand
29 September 2024 - 20:08
Mountain rescues on Table Mountain and Lion’s Head picked up this month, after a wet and generally quiet winter following a “record-breaking start” to the year, said David Nel, spokesperson for Wilderness Search and Rescue in the Western Cape (https://wsar.org.za/)...
