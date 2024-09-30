News

Families of two sisters gunned down in Eastern Cape massacre — survivor recounts mass shooting

Villagers reeling after slaughter in Lusikisiki claims 18 lives

30 September 2024 - 10:55 By LULAMILE FENI

The devastating Lusikisiki mass shooting which shocked the country almost wiped out the family of three siblings...

