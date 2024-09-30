Most drugs confiscated in busts are destined for local consumption where demand is high, experts say
Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said every week in the past month, drug traffickers have been intercepted at OR Tambo airport
30 September 2024 - 21:16
Experts believe that much of the drugs recovered in busts in South Africa are intended for the local market as there is demand, but warned the quantities seized are not a true reflection of the transactions of illicit drugs that occur in the country. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.