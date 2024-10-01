‘Dead on arrival’: SCA blasts Dali Mpofu and strikes Mkhwebane’s appeal from the roll
‘Counsel for Ms Mkhwebane, who seemed not to be sufficiently well-versed with the relevant authorities, was of little to no assistance to the court’
01 October 2024 - 15:34
The Supreme Court of Appeal has struck from the roll a “dead on arrival” appeal by former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and rebuked her counsel, Dali Mpofu SC, for how the appeal was litigated. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.