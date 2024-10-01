News

Woman loses damages claim despite being sent home with dead twin left in her womb

Mom who suffered 'incomplete miscarriage' failed to properly prove R1.8m damages and medical negligence

01 October 2024 - 21:20 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

An unemployed woman has lost her R1.8m damages claim against the North West health MEC after the Mahikeng High Court found that she had not succeeded in proving medical negligence even though she was discharged and sent home with a dead foetus in her womb after suffering a miscarriage. ..

