MK party seeks to interdict next week’s JSC interviews
This follows the JSC’s refusal of the party’s request to postpone the interviews until the courts have ruled on John Hlophe’s contested membership of the commission
02 October 2024 - 17:28
The MK party has launched an urgent application to interdict next week’s Judicial Services Commission (JSC) interviews for judicial appointments...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.