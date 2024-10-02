Root out corruption or mining industry remains in the dumps: expert calls for no-nonsense approach
Hulme Scholes says the trust deficit between industry and the government is at its lowest since under former mineral resources and energy minister Mosebenzi Zwane
02 October 2024 - 21:15
Legal expert Hulme Scholes, director of Malan Scholes Inc, says the mining industry will grow when corruption is eradicated...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.