Rwanda battling Marburg virus that has claimed 11 lives
In Rwanda, everyone with potential symptoms of Marburg — including high fever, headache and muscle pain — is being screened even though these symptoms are similar to malaria
03 October 2024 - 21:30
Eleven of the 36 people infected with the deadly Marburg virus in Rwanda have lost their lives in the past seven days, Rwandan health minister Dr Sabin Nsanzimana revealed on Thursday...
