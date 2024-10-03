‘They dropped the ball’: experts on team that represented woman who lost dead foetus claim
The Mahikeng High Court dismissed the woman's application for medical negligence as her expert opinion did not give oral evidence
03 October 2024 - 21:29
Lawyers who represented a woman suing the North West MEC for health damages as she was sent home after a miscarriage while a dead twin was still inside her, seem to have dropped the ball by allowing a crucial expert witness to be absent from court, leading to the dismissal of the claim. This could be the end of the road in getting justice and recourse for the woman, legal experts said. ..
