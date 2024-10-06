Family presses on for murder investigation into missing KZN skipper
John 'Matambu' Dercksen's March disappearance 'must be investigated as murder', pleads stricken sister
06 October 2024 - 20:40
The family of missing KwaZulu-Natal skipper John ‘Matambu’ Dercksen, who disappeared on a fraudulently chartered fishing mission, has investigated the case, laid out evidence of what they believed happened and are asking the National Prosecuting Authority to re-enrol the case as a murder docket. ..
