Ngcobo cop killers don’t deserve ‘buy-one-get-one-free’ sentencing, prosecutor argues
Prosecutor opposes concurrent terms for ‘execution-style killings’
06 October 2024 - 20:39
The prosecutor in the case of the massacre of five Ngcobo policemen has urged the judge not to impose life imprisonment, but instead to sentence the perpetrators to 25 years for each count of murder, with the sentences to run consecutively instead of concurrently...
