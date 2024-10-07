Girl, 9, wins award for her teacher who helped her with school work while undergoing chemotherapy
Relebogile Maloma, 9, was diagnosed with cancer in April but managed to catch up on school work while undergoing chemotherapy thanks to her teacher Nqobile Mbatha
07 October 2024 - 21:36
A Mamelodi girl who spent months in hospital after a leukaemia diagnosis won the My Teacher competition to recognise and honour her teacher, Nqobile Mbatha, for giving her time to catch up on school work, which led to the girl passing two terms while undergoing chemotherapy...
