JSC fills SCA vacancies as Hlophe resigns
With no notification from parliament on Hlophe, the commission presses ahead
07 October 2024 - 20:23
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) announced on Monday that it had recommended Gauteng High Court judge Phillip Coppin, Western Cape High Court judge Elizabeth Baartman and KwaZulu-Natal High Court judge Piet Koen for appointment to the Supreme Court of Appeal. ..
