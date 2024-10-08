News

‘He is fighting’: mother of Soweto child admitted to ICU after surviving food poisoning

Katleho is the only child who survived the alleged food poisoning from snacks that killed five children on Sunday in Naledi

08 October 2024 - 19:54

The mother of a Soweto child fighting for his life in Lesedi Private Hospital couldn't contain her tears when describing what doctors had told her about her son's condition. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Club Med SA — from sugar cane to beach holiday and safari gem News
  2. Hlophe’s stint as JSC commissioner comes to an end after resignation News
  3. ‘Seaworthy’ homes now spreading across the Platteland News
  4. ANC not willing to compromise with DA over joint committee chairpersons: Ntuli Politics
  5. Teacher’s explanation of sexual offence ‘borders on ridiculous’, says education ... News

Latest Videos

‘Mudau and Mokoena should play against Congo’; says Bafana legends Motale and ...
'They're all dead': Haitians mourn loved ones after massacre | REUTERS