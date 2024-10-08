Medical negligence payouts in Gauteng soar 36%
Province’s health services are hobbled by crises and corruption scandals
08 October 2024 - 13:05
Medical negligence claims paid out by the scandal-ridden Gauteng health department soared 36% in the past year, rising to R696m in 2023/2024 from R512m the year before, according to figures provided to parliament by health minister Aaron Motsoaledi...
