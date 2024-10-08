‘Slow Poison’: the prosecutor who takes his time destroying his opponents
Adv Willem van Zyl, a senior advocate at the NPA, is the lead prosecutor in the Digital Vibes matter
08 October 2024 - 21:27
When Adv Willem van Zyl takes his glasses off, briefly tilts his head up and brushes his closed eyes, everyone in court knows that “dog is about to eat dog” as he squashes his opponent’s argument...
