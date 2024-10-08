South Africans want to see land justice, says newly recommended DJP of Land Court
‘We need to make the court a place where people know they can come to get restitution, to mediate redistribution, to finalise compensation disputes,’ said judge Susannah Cowen to the JSC
08 October 2024 - 19:53
“South Africans want the land question resolved. South Africans want to see land justice,” said judge Susannah Cowen, recommended for deputy judge president of the Land Court by the Judicial Service Commission on Tuesday. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.