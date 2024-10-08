South Africans want to see land justice, says newly recommended DJP of Land Court

‘We need to make the court a place where people know they can come to get restitution, to mediate redistribution, to finalise compensation disputes,’ said judge Susannah Cowen to the JSC

“South Africans want the land question resolved. South Africans want to see land justice,” said judge Susannah Cowen, recommended for deputy judge president of the Land Court by the Judicial Service Commission on Tuesday. ..