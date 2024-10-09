Bizarre house fight between two parties where neither has an apparent claim
The situation has reached a point where the two women in the dispute had the other evicted from the property
09 October 2024 - 22:05
A dispute between two women over a Bronkhorstspruit house, which has already made a turn in the high court, escalated to the point where both women had the other evicted from the property, even though one of them denies ever living there...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.