Newly recommended KZN DJP agrees there is criminal case backlog in KZN
Judge Philip Nkosi seemed to think along the same lines as the division's judge president — unlike the other candidate
09 October 2024 - 22:04
Judge Philip Nkosi, recommended for deputy judge president of the KwaZulu-Natal High Court by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Wednesday, agreed with judge president Thoba Poyo-Dlwati that the division had a backlog when it came to criminal court cases — something the judge president had said in a previous interview was one of two matters “that worry me in the division”. ..
