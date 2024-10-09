Struggles of black women advocates doing state work laid bare at JSC
Chief justice said it was ‘heartbreaking’ that the next generation of black women advocates ‘is suffering the same challenges I went through 25 years ago’
09 October 2024 - 21:43
Work from the state attorney’s office had, over the years, accounted for about 70% of Siphokazi Jikela SC’s practice, she told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Wednesday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.